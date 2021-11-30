-
Immigrants in Washoe County made up nearly 30% of construction workers and a quarter of manufacturing workers in 2019, according to a new report funded by…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.UNR Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case Since Fall Semester StartedBy Noah…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 22, 2021.New Reno Event To Honor Local Black Community MembersBy Jayden PerezLocal…
-
This story is part of a series by NPR’s Next Generation Radio program, which explored the theme: What Does It Mean To Be An American?Nandar Yukyi has…
-
Kyle Edgerton is an immigration lawyer in Reno who regularly works with people seeking asylum. Before the pandemic started, immigration court proceedings…
-
As soon as President Joe Biden stepped foot in the White House, he signed numerous executive orders, including one that calls on Congress to pass the U.S.…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.Nevada Reports Grim Record Of COVID-19 Deaths, Breaking Previous Record Set…
-
Read in English.Un nuevo estudio se suma a la creciente evidencia de que las ciudades con más inmigrantes indocumentados, no experimentan más crimen…
-
A new study adds to the growing evidence that cities with more undocumented immigrants don’t see more crime because of them.
-
Lee en español.Eloisa Mendoza, who leads Elko Hispanic Services, is accustomed to steady, slow work days in her office, where she assists Latino immigrant…