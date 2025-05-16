© 2025 KUNR
Local Stories
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Nevada AG answers your questions on price fixing, immigration, and due process

By Lucia Starbuck
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:16 PM PDT
A man sitting at a table with a stern expression and a microphone pointed toward him. There is an American flag and a Nevada state flag on polls behind him.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in Carson City, Nev., on May 17, 2023.

This month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with host Lucia Starbuck featured Nevada’s Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford, who talked about his bills in the Nevada legislature to prohibit price-fixing of essential goods, including housing and internet access, and to protect young people on social media through age verification and disabling some functions. He also filed more than a dozen lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump and his administration. Listen to this episode to hear his answers to KUNR listener questions about protecting the rights of immigrants, election rules, and DEI funding in Nevada.

Tags
2025 Nevada Legislative Session Aaron FordNevada Attorney GeneralImmigration
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.