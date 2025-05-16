Nevada AG answers your questions on price fixing, immigration, and due process

This month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with host Lucia Starbuck featured Nevada’s Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford, who talked about his bills in the Nevada legislature to prohibit price-fixing of essential goods, including housing and internet access, and to protect young people on social media through age verification and disabling some functions. He also filed more than a dozen lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump and his administration. Listen to this episode to hear his answers to KUNR listener questions about protecting the rights of immigrants, election rules, and DEI funding in Nevada.