Nevada Attorney General sues Trump over tariffs

Nevada’s Attorney General has joined 11 others in suing to stop President Trump and his administration from imposing tariffs without Congressional action.

The lawsuit challenges four executive orders that call for tariffs on products from China, Mexico, and Canada, among others. AG Aaron Ford said Trump is unlawfully using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

“The plain language of IEEPA does not directly authorize the president to impose or collect tariffs. Instead, it states that the president can regulate foreign transactions in cases of, and I quote, "unusual and extraordinary", unquote, non-war international threats. The act requires any presidential action to be made with the intent to mitigate or alleviate that specific threat.”

The lawsuit said that the president has “Upended the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy.” Tariffs could increase costs for Nevada businesses by $985 million, according to Trade Partnership Worldwide, LLC .

The timeline of the lawsuit isn’t clear.

