Nevada lawmakers look to protect LGBTQ+ community members

During President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, he’s been quick to sign executive orders targeting the LGBTQ+ community by removing nondiscrimination protections, limiting access to gender affirming care, and putting funding and programs related to LGBTQ+ health in jeopardy. Additionally, more than two dozen states have banned gender affirming care for minors. Listen to this interview with KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck and All Things Considered host Andi Figueroa to learn how Nevada lawmakers are responding. They’re advancing legislation to protect health care workers providing gender affirming care, LGBTQ+ veterans, and enshrine anti-discrimination protections in state law, all while transgender girls in high school are being banned from sports.

