Nevada lawmakers look to protect LGBTQ+ community members

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published April 30, 2025 at 12:20 PM PDT
Vehicles are lined up with colorful balloons and flags. There are people standing in the street and on the sidewalks. The Reno arch can be seen in the background.
Nick Stewart
/
KUNR Public Radio
Vehicles decorated with pride flags and colorful balloons with parade participants moving down Virginia Street in Reno, Nev., on July 24, 2021.

During President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, he’s been quick to sign executive orders targeting the LGBTQ+ community by removing nondiscrimination protections, limiting access to gender affirming care, and putting funding and programs related to LGBTQ+ health in jeopardy. Additionally, more than two dozen states have banned gender affirming care for minors. Listen to this interview with KUNR’s political reporter Lucia Starbuck and All Things Considered host Andi Figueroa to learn how Nevada lawmakers are responding. They’re advancing legislation to protect health care workers providing gender affirming care, LGBTQ+ veterans, and enshrine anti-discrimination protections in state law, all while transgender girls in high school are being banned from sports.

KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.

Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page at no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more information, please contact KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.
Local Stories
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
