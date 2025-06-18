Latino Caucus criticize Lombardo vetoing bills targeting Nevada’s Latino communities

The Nevada Latino Caucus criticized Governor Joe Lombardo for vetoing bills aimed at protecting the state's Latino and immigrant communities.

The Republican governor vetoed seven bills addressing these concerns. Assemblymember Selena Torres-Fossett said Lombardo stood in the way of greater justice.

“ They were bills that were rooted in community needs, safety and dignity. The governor chose political theater over the safety and wellbeing of Nevada's working families, and that's unacceptable,” Torres-Fossett said.

Some of the bills include Dolores Huerta day; a bill that would have made rental fees more transparent for tenants and rent increase limits; a ban on ICE in schools; and a bill meant to help keep workers safe from poor air quality in big buildings.

In his message for vetoing Dolores Huerta Day, Lombardo said there is already an administrative process to request a proclamation for a day honoring a person or group.

The causes also highlighted its wins. Assemblymember Cecelia González said the bills passed into law are “not just policy wins but steps toward equality, dignity and opportunity for the Latino community and hardworking Nevada families.”

Some of these bills include AB460, known as the Family Unity Act, which provides protections for children if their parents are separated due to immigration enforcement.

Other key wins include SB115, which supports bilingual educators through stipends to strengthen dual language instruction; and AB335, aimed at delivering more support and protections for English language learners.

“ We know that when Latino families thrive, all of Nevada thrives,” González said . “We are proud of the legislation.”

