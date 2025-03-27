© 2025 KUNR
Bill would safeguard children in mixed-status families from custody gaps if separated by immigration enforcement

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin JR
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:55 AM PDT
A person wearing a face mask holds a protest sign that reads “Stop Separating Families,” with an image of two hands reaching for each other. A blurred government building is in the background.
Manuel Holguin JR / KUNR
AB460 is under consideration in Nevada. It aims to prevent children from being separated from their families during immigration enforcement by allowing parents to formally designate a guardian and streamline temporary custody decisions.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would help prevent children from being left in legal limbo if parents are suddenly detained by immigration.

Assembly bill 460, or the Family Unity Support Act, would be used in the event a child was separated from their parents due to a federal immigration order, and who have not already set up a guardianship.

A relative or other interested party could apply to care for the child in the event a parent is detained or deported by immigration enforcement.

Assemblymember Cecelia González said this measure addresses the specific challenges families face during immigration-related separations.

“When a parent is suddenly detained or deported, their child’s world is turned upside down. These children experience fear, instability, and deep uncertainty about their future.”

Without written instructions from the parents, children can be left in limbo with no clear idea of who will care for them, Gonzalez says.

However, the person seeking guardianship must still be approved by a judge.

Nevada has the highest share in the nation of mixed-status households, at 9 percent. A mixed-status household is a family where some members are U.S. citizens or have legal status, while others do not.

In the state, 12.4 percent of U.S. born children live with at least one family member who does not have legal status.

