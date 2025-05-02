Nevada Lawmakers consider recognizing Muslim American Heritage Month

Lawmakers in Nevada are considering a proposal to designate July as Muslim American Heritage Month, a move aimed at celebrating a growing and diverse faith community in what is now the third most diverse state in the country .

Assembly Bill 278 , sponsored by Assemblymember Britney Miller and co-presented by Assemblymember Hanadi Nadeem, would require the governor to issue an annual proclamation recognizing the contributions of Muslim Americans to Nevada.

The bill passed the Assembly with a majority vote and is now advancing to the Senate. Fourteen lawmakers voted against the bill.

Miller was approached by leaders in the Muslim community to ask for help sponsoring the bill.

“Last year, Clark County declared July as Muslim American Heritage Month. But obviously we wanted to make it statewide,” she said.

Miller, who is Arab American but not Muslim, said the proposal is both personal and reflective of Nevada’s evolving identity.

Several other states—including Michigan, New Jersey, Utah, Connecticut, and Illinois—have already adopted similar proclamations. A separate House resolution was recently introduced at the federal level to recognize January as Muslim American Heritage Month.

With more than 3 million Muslim Americans living in the U.S., Miller believes the observance—like other cultural or ethnic heritage months—can be both a celebration and an opportunity to educate.

“We have everyone—every different type of person. Race, religion, color, creed, nationality, immigrant status—from around the world,” she said. “Muslims are one of the communities where there’s still a lot of ignorance toward their faith, bigotry, hatred. This is to bring awareness and education about who Muslims actually are.”

During the initial March 20 hearing on the bill, several opponents submitted public comments, with some arguing that the legislation would push the country toward becoming “a Muslim nation” and urging lawmakers to reject it.

Among them was Lorena Biassotti, a Clark County School Board trustee, who referenced violent acts committed by extremist groups like ISIS and Hamas.

Despite the pushback, Miller said she believes the recognition is long overdue. As a seventh grade teacher Miller knows the positive effect this would have on the younger generation in the state.

“ When it comes time for Ramadan, people don't always understand that those kids are just as excited,” she said. “Just to see their faces light up and get so excited. They've been seen, they've been identified.”

Dr. Cihangir Arslan, an educator and cybersecurity professional, serves on the Board of Trustees for the Northern Nevada Muslim Community and is the outreach coordinator for the Silver Sage Foundation.

Arslan said AB278 is a meaningful step toward recognition and inclusion.

“It shows that our contributions are valued and that we’re truly part of Nevada’s story,” Arslan said. “It’s not just about celebration—it’s about being seen, understood, and respected.”

Arslan believes the observance could offer opportunities for cross-cultural understanding through simple, local events.

“I’d love to see local communities celebrate with traditional food, open mosque days, or Muslim speakers at schools and libraries,” he said. “These kinds of moments help build real understanding.”

If passed, AB278 would not create any new programs or funding. Instead, it would encourage schools, nonprofits, and community groups to organize events in honor of the month. Miller said the goal is to “highlight a wonderful community” and counter harmful stereotypes.

“We combat racism with education. And then proximity,” she said. “When we’re able to share and ask questions—that’s when we really start to accept others.”

