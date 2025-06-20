Nevada moves to protect workers and families from heat and wildfire smoke

Nevada is taking major steps to protect communities from climate-related health risks with the passage of two new laws.

AB96 requires Clark and Washoe counties to create heat mitigation plans. This means cities must invest in public cooling centers, drinking water access, and shade infrastructure to protect residents from extreme heat.

AB96 had been vetoed in the 2023 state legislative session.

SB260 focuses on outdoor workers, directing Nevada OSHA to create wildfire smoke regulations. Employers will have to monitor air quality and limit work during dangerous smoke conditions.

Jackie Spicer, coalition coordinator with Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition said the new law addresses a growing public health crisis.

“Extreme heat is dangerous, it’s deadly,” Spicer said. “It impacts not only our health and wellbeing, but also people’s pocketbooks when we have to spend more money to keep our homes cool.”

Both will take effect 2026, with SB260 starting January 1, and AB96 July 1.

