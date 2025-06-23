Lombardo vetoes two bills protecting libraries’ staff and materials

Two Nevada bills aimed at protecting libraries and staff were vetoed by Governor Joe Lombardo.

The bills sought to provide legal protection for library workers and to block the removal of books based on viewpoint.

While the Washoe County Library System said it has strong local policies to handle matters like book challenges, other parts of Nevada may not.

The veto could push more politically motivated strikes on libraries, said Jamie Hemingway, the public information and development officer for the Washoe County Library System.

“That does make other libraries and library employees more vulnerable,” she said. “There is the worry that what’s happening on the national level could heat up even more.”

Hemingway said Washoe County will continue following its internal processes, but hopes other systems consider strengthening their own policies.

Lombardo called both bills “unattainable,” citing broad language.

In his veto message, Lombardo said AB416’s use of the word “retaliation” was undefined.

“The bill fails to provide a clear, objective standard for what constitutes retaliation-leaving open whether protected speech such as harsh criticism or calls for employment action could be criminalized,” said Lombardo.

The republican governor also called it “fundamentally flawed” saying it removed decision-making influence from schools, districts, and parents and instead placed it in the hands of the courts.