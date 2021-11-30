Washoe County libraries

-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, June 15, 2021.Doctors Warn Of Burns From Asphalt As Heat Wave Hits Us WestBy The Associated…
-
Nurit Stites is the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. She visits classrooms around Washoe County to share her family’s story with young people, and she…
-
South Lake Tahoe resident Leon Malmed is a child of the Holocaust. When he was a young boy, his parents were rounded up and deported to Auschwitz. A…
-
Local resident Julia Oversloot is the author of Decency and Luck: Two Dutch Couples During World War II. It's the story of her parents, who helped a…
-
Hélène Berr is often referred to as the Anne Frank of France. A traveling exhibit based on her personal diary is now open at the Northwest Reno Library.…