Should Nevada’s legislature go full-time?

The Nevada legislature gaveled out in June, and lawmakers won’t return to Carson City until 2027 – unless there’s a special session, of course. That’s because legislators meet once every two years for 120 days, as mandated by the state constitution.

What makes an effective government? Who can run and serve in office? Is the state ready to go full-time? The answer isn’t so straightforward. It’s not just session length, it’s also lawmaker pay, organizational structure, and the political climate.

Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck to hear from elected officials and political experts.

Guests: Nevada Assemblymembers Selena La Rue Hatch (D), Gregory Koenig (R), Selena Torres-Fossett (D); Nevada Senators Rochelle Nguyen (D) and Robin Titus (R); College of Southern Nevada history professor Sondra Cosgrove; Vote Mama Foundation chief program officer Sarah Hague; and University of Minnesota Duluth associate professor of political science Cindy Rugeley.