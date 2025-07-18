© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media late Thursday night. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️
Local Stories
KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Should Nevada’s legislature go full-time?

By Lucia Starbuck
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:35 AM PDT
A close-up image of the state of Nevada’s seal on the exterior of a legislative building. It says, “The Great Seal of the State of Nevada. All for our country.”
Zoe Malen
/
KUNR Public Radio

The Nevada legislature gaveled out in June, and lawmakers won’t return to Carson City until 2027 – unless there’s a special session, of course. That’s because legislators meet once every two years for 120 days, as mandated by the state constitution.

What makes an effective government? Who can run and serve in office? Is the state ready to go full-time? The answer isn’t so straightforward. It’s not just session length, it’s also lawmaker pay, organizational structure, and the political climate.

Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck to hear from elected officials and political experts.

Guests: Nevada Assemblymembers Selena La Rue Hatch (D), Gregory Koenig (R), Selena Torres-Fossett (D); Nevada Senators Rochelle Nguyen (D) and Robin Titus (R); College of Southern Nevada history professor Sondra Cosgrove; Vote Mama Foundation chief program officer Sarah Hague; and University of Minnesota Duluth associate professor of political science Cindy Rugeley.

Tags
2025 Nevada Legislative Session Nevada legislature
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content

Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.