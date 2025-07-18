Controversial Palisades Tahoe project downsized after 14-year legal fight

The League to Save Lake Tahoe and Sierra Watch announced an agreement with Alterra Mountain Company and Palisades Tahoe.

“When people work together like we did with Sierra Watch and Palisades, that’s the best way to keep Tahoe blue. This settlement agreement sets the blueprint for a better future for Olympic Valley,” said Keep Tahoe Blue CEO, Darcie Goodman Collins.

The deal puts strict limits on future development in Olympic Valley and scales back one of the most controversial resort expansion plans in the Sierra.

Under the agreement, the total number of bedrooms is cut by nearly 60% from the original 2011 proposal.

Commercial space is reduced by 20%, and a large indoor waterpark has been removed from the plan entirely.

The deal also protects sensitive land near Shirley Canyon, and bans any new development on the property for the next 25 years.

As part of the settlement, Keep Tahoe Blue and Sierra Watch will drop their lawsuit challenging last year’s project approval. That’s pending final approval from Placer County on the revised plan.

Despite the reduction in size, Alterra will still provide nearly 300 beds of workforce housing.

The revised plan also cuts daily car trips by almost 40%, limiting pollution and protecting the lake’s water clarity.