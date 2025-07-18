Lake Tahoe keeps warming, sees fewer freezing days and less snow, report finds

Scientists have been studying the lake for over 50 years, and their latest data from 2024 shows long-term changes that affect the environment and the people who live there.

The report shows that over the last century, Tahoe has lost 27 days of freezing weather each year. That means more rain, less snow, and snow melting earlier in the season.

Air temperatures are rising. Snow now makes up only about 30 to 40 percent of annual precipitation, down from 50 percent over a century ago.

The report also shows that algae levels were lower than average last year. And while water clarity has stabilized at just over 62 feet, it’s no longer improving the way scientists hoped.

Researchers say more targeted studies are needed to figure out why.

The report also looks at how new tools like DNA testing and satellite images are helping researchers track changes.

You can read the full report here.