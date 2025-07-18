© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress voted to defund public media late Thursday night. Now more than ever, we need your help protecting this vital service.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR today ➡️

Lake Tahoe keeps warming, sees fewer freezing days and less snow, report finds

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published July 18, 2025 at 2:26 PM PDT
Sand Harbor State Park on a sunny and clear day. In the foreground is a sandy beach with a single piece of driftwood sticking out of it. A few boats can be seen in the middle of the composition. In the background is a faint outline of a mountain range.
Shelby Herbert
/
KUNR Public Radio
The summit was held at Sand Harbor in Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lake Tahoe is a unique aquatic and economic resource that attracts millions of people to its shores every year.

Lake Tahoe is getting warmer, rainier, and seeing less snow, according to the new State of the Lake report, released on Thursday by UC Davis researchers.

Scientists have been studying the lake for over 50 years, and their latest data from 2024 shows long-term changes that affect the environment and the people who live there.

The report shows that over the last century, Tahoe has lost 27 days of freezing weather each year. That means more rain, less snow, and snow melting earlier in the season.

Air temperatures are rising. Snow now makes up only about 30 to 40 percent of annual precipitation, down from 50 percent over a century ago.

The report also shows that algae levels were lower than average last year. And while water clarity has stabilized at just over 62 feet, it’s no longer improving the way scientists hoped.

Researchers say more targeted studies are needed to figure out why.

The report also looks at how new tools like DNA testing and satellite images are helping researchers track changes.

You can read the full report here.
Local Stories
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter.
See stories by Maria Palma