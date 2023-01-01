Lori Gilbert is the Morning Edition host for KNCC 91.5 in Elko.

She served as a board member of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting beginning in 2008 after being nominated by late U.S. Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, former Majority Leader. Lori was appointed by President George Bush, reappointed by President Barack Obama and finished her tenure as chair of the CPB Board in 2018.

Lori currently sits on the PBS Reno Board of Directors and the Committee Against Domestic Violence Board of Directors in Elko. She also volunteers with the Elko County School District as a member of the Stars Committee, which recognizes outstanding service by faculty and employees.

For fun, she enjoys art, music, literature, theatre and the outdoors. She has three cats and wouldn’t be opposed to having a dog (if the cats allowed).

Her most proud accomplishment is the continued achievement of her daughter, Olivia, who is a 2023 graduate of the University of Nevada.