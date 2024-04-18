Elko businessman killed by employee

An Elko businessman was shot and killed on April 18 by an employee who was about to be fired, the employee then turned the handgun on himself.

50-year-old Bob Demars was found dead at his workplace, Police Lt. Rick Moore said.

"Unfortunately, our officers responded to a murder-suicide. We were called about 7:44 a.m. to Sterling Crane, it's just a business located on North 5th St. here in Elko. We soon learned that the suspect was Joshua Jowers who's 42 years of age. He was apparently in the process of being terminated from the company when he came in and shot," Lt. Moore said.

Jauer, also of Elko, fled the shooting and was found a short time later at the Elko Peace Park near the business where officers closed in.

"When deputies arrived, they heard a gunshot. They didn't know if he was still in the truck, if he was in the surrounding area, if he was on foot, had fled into the surrounding neighborhoods. The Elko SWAT team was called out to assist the neighborhood was essentially put on lockdown," Lt. Moore said.

Police located the suspect at the park. Jauer died at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where he was taken with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Demars is well known in the community, Lt. Moore said. He and his wife own Evolution Power Sports and Sierra Java Coffee.

The victim and suspect's bodies will be sent to Washoe County for examination as the investigation continues.

