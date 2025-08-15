© 2025 KUNR
Acting Library Director takes leave of absence

KUNR Public Radio | By Bert Johnson
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:12 AM PDT
Acting Library Director Stacy McKenzie (right) listens to public comment during a Library Board of Trustees meeting on July 30, 2025. A spokesperson for the library system confirmed Thursday McKenzie had taken a temporary leave of absence from the position.
Bert Johnson
/
KUNR News
Washoe County Library System spokesperson Jamie Hemingway confirmed Thursday that Assistant Director Stacy McKenzie has taken a temporary leave of absence, but gave no reason for the decision.

“Library staff will continue to focus on providing great service for our community,” Hemingway wrote in an email. “The Library Board of Trustees will continue to discuss the Fiscal Year 2027 budget at the upcoming meeting on August 20 at the Sierra View Library.”

For the time being, Assistant County Manager Dave Solaro will step in to provide guidance to library employees and work with the appointed board of trustees.

This is the second time this year a director has left the library. Back in April, former Director Jeff Scott suddenly resigned, just before a board meeting where he was facing possible termination.

Even though McKenzie has filled the role of director since Scott left, trustees have declined to name her as interim director, leaving the library without empowered leadership as it grapples with potential budget cuts in the coming fiscal year.
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
