Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe launches new pet care grant program

The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) has launched a new program to help pet owners afford essential veterinary care, with the goal of keeping pets in their homes and out of the shelter system.

The Community Pet Financial Assistance Program offers grants to residents in Truckee, Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe and Sierra,, Eastern Placer, Eastern Nevada, Southeastern Plumas counties. The funding helps cover non-emergency vet care for pets whose families are facing financial hardship.

“Pets are family, and they belong with the people who love them,” said Kara Carstensen, HSTT’s outreach programs manager. She said many things can get in the way of accessing needed veterinary care, especially for low-income, senior or disabled pet guardians.

Grant funding is based on medical urgency and financial need. It does not cover ongoing long-term treatment, cosmetic procedures or past veterinary bills. Pets must have a positive prognosis, and spay or neuter is required. All funding must be approved in advance and is paid directly to the veterinarian.

HSTT encourages pet owners to apply early, noting that timely treatment can often prevent more serious or life-threatening health problems.