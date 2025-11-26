Our Center vandalized in after-hours graffiti incident

Our Center has been a hub for Northern Nevada’s LGBTQ+ community for eight years. Its windows have been smashed twice, but last week, volunteers found Nazi imagery scrawled on the front door for the first time.

KUNR viewed a photo of the graffiti, which included swastikas and SS runes , but is not publishing the image in order to avoid unnecessarily platforming the hateful symbols.

Our Center executive director Stacey Spain, who uses they/them pronouns, said incidents like this are reminders that the nonprofit needs to focus on safety.

“For a queer community center to have that kind of imagery on our windows, says something about the time we’re living in,” they said.

Nationally, anti-trans activity has been on the rise. A recent report by the LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD tracked an average of more than two incidents of vandalism, threats, or assault per day.

Meanwhile, local anti-LGBTQ+ activists have verbally attacked Our Center for its involvement in Drag Story Hour events, which used to be held in public libraries until Washoe County canceled them over safety concerns.

But Spain said incidents of vandalism, like the recent graffiti, won’t stop LGBTQ+ people from living full lives.

“We’re not going anywhere. We’re here. We have families, we have jobs, we pay taxes, we are full community members, and that’s not going to change,” they said.