Tahoe ski season takes shape, but resort openings vary widely

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:35 PM PST
Racks of skis and snowboards stand in front of a mountain with snowy ski runs.
Kat Fulwider
/
KUNR Public Radio
Views from the base of Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe opening weekend.

Winter has been slow to arrive around Lake Tahoe, but recent snowfall is finally helping ski season take shape. Still, not every resort is seeing the same conditions.

Heavenly Mountain Resort opened on Monday after getting more than 20 inches of new snow in the past week. Cold temperatures also helped with snowmaking. This week marks the start of Heavenly’s 70th anniversary season, which the resort is celebrating with special events.

On the north side of the lake, Northstar is checking conditions day by day. Snowmaking is happening when temperatures drop, but the resort has not set an opening date yet.

Kirkwood plans to open on Dec. 5.

Palisades Tahoe has delayed its planned Nov. 26 opening. The resort says there has been little natural snow and only short periods when snowmaking was possible. It will announce a new opening date once conditions improve. Thanksgiving week events in the Village will still go on.

On the Nevada side, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is already open, making it one of the first resorts in the area to welcome skiers this season.
Local Stories Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter.
