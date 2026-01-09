Court dismisses Republican candidate’s lawsuit against Our Center, Washoe County

Editor’s note: This story contains strong language.

On Dec. 29, Federal District Court Judge Anne Traum dismissed a lawsuit brought by Republican Assembly candidate Drew Ribar against the Washoe County library system and Our Center, a nonprofit LGBTQ+ community organization.

“In any amended complaint, Mr. Ribar must include factual allegations in the body of the complaint, clearly identifying what each individual defendant did that violated his rights, and refrain from simply attaching voluminous exhibits,” Traum wrote.

According to court filings, Ribar filed suit after he tried to attend a series of Drag Story Hour events, organized by Our Center and hosted at public libraries, in order to film them. Library staff didn’t let him in, because the events were meant for young children and their families, and eventually suspended his library access for a year.

Ribar claimed they violated the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Ribar operates the YouTube channel Auditing Reno 911, where he has documented his involvement in an ongoing campaign attacking the library system over LGBTQ+ content and programming.

Our Center executive director Stacey Spain welcomed the decision, and said the organization is looking forward to focusing on its mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Although Washoe County later canceled Drag Story Hour at public libraries , Our Center continues to host the events in private venues.

“We’re relieved that this chapter is over,” Spain said.

A library spokesperson declined to comment.

Traum dismissed all 14 claims Ribar brought against the county and the nonprofit, but gave him the opportunity to amend most of them in order to continue his case. In an emailed statement, Ribar told KUNR he’s already working on it.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” he wrote.

In recent months, Ribar has also accused lawyers representing Washoe County and Our Center of lying, while sharing their names, images and contact information. In one video, he cast doubt on Traum’s impartiality.

“I’m finding that the courts are just as corrupt as the rest of it,” he said. “At least the way I consider this left wing, Biden judge that, you know, is a social justice warrior.”

In an emailed statement to KUNR, Ribar acknowledged his online activity may have impacted the case.

“I use my platform to show the public exactly what is happening in real-time [sic]. Whether that affects a legal outcome, I believe it has,” he wrote. “But I believe the public has a right to see the process.”

According to lawyers for the other side, Ribar’s livestreamed comments have also led to threats. Rachel Wise, an Our Center attorney who recently joined the case, asked for a temporary restraining order. In her petition with the court, she included a copy of an email she received after he shared her photo and contact information online.

“Hey c***!,” it began, “Apparently you don't like transparency you might want to rethink that, you b****! Everyone knows where you work and now everyone knows where you live.”

Ultimately, Ribar’s online activity may pose the greatest threat to his own case. In November, Traum approved a prior restraining order blocking him from approaching defense attorneys in person and requiring him to compile a log of videos he published about them.

"Intimidating litigants and defense counsel appears to be Mr. Ribar’s goal, as evidenced by his unwillingness to de-escalate or end a confrontation, even when the other person expressed feeling threatened or attempted to disengage,” she wrote.