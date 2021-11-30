-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.Bus driver strike in Washoe Co. ends amid negotiationsBy Michelle BillmanThe…
KUNR Today: Nevada approves monoclonal COVID-19 treatment funds, Hospital expanding in Carson ValleyHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.Nevada approves $30 million for monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19By…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.Sparks seeing record high prices for single-family homesBy Noah…
Business Beat: Footwear brand opening logistics center in Fernley, Sparks home prices set new recordHere’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.BEARPAW looks to Fernley for new…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.Justice Department awards $1.2 million for Nevada police trainingBy Noah…
KUNR Today: Amodei still weighing run for Nevada governor, Dragonfly species rediscovered near TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.Amodei ‘torn’ between gubernatorial bid and possibly serving in GOP majority,…
Here are the local news headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.Nearly 300 affordable and workforce housing units open in North Lake Tahoe areaBy Lucia…
Two separate times over the summer, the City of Reno in Nevada warned residents to avoid contact with local lakes and ponds where the explosive growth of…
KUNR Today: Nevada Welcoming 150 Afghan Refugees, Scientists Studying Effects Of Smoke On Lake TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Nevada Soon To Be Home To 150 Afghan RefugeesBy KUNR Staff150 Afghan refugees…