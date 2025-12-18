New housing trust launches to preserve workforce housing in North Lake Tahoe, Truckee

Earlier this month, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved $500,000 to support the formation of Housing Trust Tahoe, a nonprofit that will work alongside the Tahoe Housing Hub to preserve and expand workforce housing. The funding will be used to support staffing, legal setup, property evaluation, and outreach efforts related to housing and land donations.

“The $500,000 isn’t to make any particular purchases,” said Tim Cussen, a Tahoe housing specialist with Placer County. “It goes toward diligence for future property acquisitions or donations. We’re looking at preserving workforce housing, and maybe even adding units when possible.”

Housing Trust Tahoe builds on years of local housing efforts, including the Tahoe Housing Hub’s ADU Accelerator Pilot Program.

“It was incredible to see how many local people wanted to step up and be a part of the housing solution,” said Erin Casey, CEO of the Tahoe Housing Hub and Housing Trust Tahoe. “We finally have a mechanism to do more, and do it quickly.”

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Housing Trust Tahoe can acquire and preserve existing homes, accept donations of land or property, and combine private and public funding to help keep housing affordable for local workers.

Leaders say the organization is already in the process of accepting its first property donation.