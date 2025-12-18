© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The future of journalism needs your support. NPR and KUNR logos. Donate button.
Your gift fuels our mission: Support KUNR this holiday season 🎁
As 2025 draws to a close, it’s clear unbiased local information is essential, and KUNR Public Radio is committed to bringing you — our Northern Nevada and Eastern Sierra community — the news and stories you count on.

While our dedication to the quality and depth you’ve come to know and love has not wavered, we need the help of community members like you to sustain this vital public service.

This holiday season, make a year-end donation to help secure KUNR’s public service mission and independence in 2026.
Make a donation to KUNR today ❤️
Your gift fuels our mission: Help secure KUNR’s future by making a year-end donation today. 🎁

New housing trust launches to preserve workforce housing in North Lake Tahoe, Truckee

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:04 PM PST
Downtown Truckee
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
Downtown Truckee

Housing affordability continues to strain workers and families in the North Lake Tahoe–Truckee region, where rising costs are pushing longtime residents out of the area.

Earlier this month, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved $500,000 to support the formation of Housing Trust Tahoe, a nonprofit that will work alongside the Tahoe Housing Hub to preserve and expand workforce housing. The funding will be used to support staffing, legal setup, property evaluation, and outreach efforts related to housing and land donations.

“The $500,000 isn’t to make any particular purchases,” said Tim Cussen, a Tahoe housing specialist with Placer County. “It goes toward diligence for future property acquisitions or donations. We’re looking at preserving workforce housing, and maybe even adding units when possible.”

Housing Trust Tahoe builds on years of local housing efforts, including the Tahoe Housing Hub’s ADU Accelerator Pilot Program.

“It was incredible to see how many local people wanted to step up and be a part of the housing solution,” said Erin Casey, CEO of the Tahoe Housing Hub and Housing Trust Tahoe. “We finally have a mechanism to do more, and do it quickly.”

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Housing Trust Tahoe can acquire and preserve existing homes, accept donations of land or property, and combine private and public funding to help keep housing affordable for local workers.

Leaders say the organization is already in the process of accepting its first property donation.
Tags
Local Stories Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter.
See stories by Maria Palma