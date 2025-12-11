South Lake Tahoe City Council appoints Heather Horgan to fill vacant seat

The South Lake Tahoe City Council has filled its open seat, appointing Heather Horgan during its Tuesday meeting. Horgan will serve through Dec. 2026 and officially began her council duties the same evening.

Horgan fills the vacancy left by former Mayor Tamara Wallace who resigned in October. She currently works as an administrative nursing supervisor and volunteers with multiple organizations across the Tahoe area.

City officials noted that Horgan’s appointment restores the council to full capacity as it continues to address major community issues.

The council also opted to delay selecting a new mayor and mayor pro tem for the 2026 term.

That decision is now scheduled for January. In the meantime, Cody Bass will continue to serve as mayor.

