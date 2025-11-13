South Lake Tahoe food pantry struggles to keep shelves stocked as need grows
Volunteers in South Lake Tahoe are coming together to support the community as Christmas Cheer All Year, the area’s main food pantry, faces a severe shortage. Shelves that normally provide groceries to families during the holidays are now nearly empty.
The organization says demand has surged beyond anything seen in recent years. In response, local volunteers and community partners, including the Heavenly Village and Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, are stepping in to help restock supplies.
Still, organizers say more help is urgently needed. The pantry is asking for donations of canned vegetables, soups, beans, pasta, peanut butter, and other shelf-stable items.
“This is one of the most challenging shortages we’ve ever experienced,” said Doug Williams, a Christmas Cheer board member. “Our cabinet is empty. The need is real, the need is local, and the need is right now.”
Donations can be dropped off at Christmas Cheer All Year, 1120 Third St., South Lake Tahoe. Online contributions are also accepted.