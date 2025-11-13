South Lake Tahoe food pantry struggles to keep shelves stocked as need grows

The organization says demand has surged beyond anything seen in recent years. In response, local volunteers and community partners, including the Heavenly Village and Lucky Beaver Bar & Burger, are stepping in to help restock supplies.

Still, organizers say more help is urgently needed. The pantry is asking for donations of canned vegetables, soups, beans, pasta, peanut butter, and other shelf-stable items.

“This is one of the most challenging shortages we’ve ever experienced,” said Doug Williams, a Christmas Cheer board member. “Our cabinet is empty. The need is real, the need is local, and the need is right now.”