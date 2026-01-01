KUNR Roundup: Our favorite local stories from 2025
As 2025 winds down, we’re reflecting on bright spots from the year. Here are the KUNR newsroom’s favorite stories published to KUNR.org over the past year.
Young people around the state are taking their learning outdoors due to grant funding approved by the Nevada legislature two years ago — and it’s been transformative for some high school students.
Continue reading Lucia’s coverage ➡️
Continue reading Lucia’s coverage ➡️
Nationwide, tens of thousands of Indigenous households use firewood to help heat their homes. That’s why the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California is making sure their elders have the chopped wood they need.
Continue reading Kaleb’s coverage ➡️
Continue reading Kaleb’s coverage ➡️
Local officials say it’s hard to find space to add housing in the Truckee Meadows. Just north of Reno, Sun Valley is one area that still has room for growth. But its residents are losing vital services.
Continue reading Bert’s coverage ➡️
Continue reading Bert’s coverage ➡️
Many Gen Zs are either moving back home with their parents or have never moved out because of costly expenses like rent, including right here in Northern Nevada.
Continue reading Mariel’s coverage ➡️
Continue reading Mariel’s coverage ➡️
The effects of chronic scrolling also impact productivity. Students report feeling fatigued, distracted and disconnected from people around them.
Continue reading James’ coverage ➡️
Continue reading James’ coverage ➡️
In South Lake Tahoe’s quiet neighborhoods, the uneasy balance between humans and bears is being tested by one mother bear and her cub, known affectionately as Hope and Bounce.
Continue reading Maria’s coverage ➡️
Continue reading Maria’s coverage ➡️
Radical Adventure Riders, a national organization founded in 2017, works to get as many people as possible from diverse backgrounds involved in cycling and the outdoors.
Continue reading Kathleen’s coverage ➡️
Continue reading Kathleen’s coverage ➡️
From the local reporting you see featured on KUNR.org to the coverage you hear on KUNR FM, the support we receive from listeners and readers like you is what makes our work possible. ⭐
This new year, make a donation to help secure KUNR’s public service mission and independence in 2026.
This new year, make a donation to help secure KUNR’s public service mission and independence in 2026.