Gen Z's can't afford to move out

On a warm Monday afternoon, Kai Stevens put on his black button-up and black slacks. He combed his hair, applied a sufficient amount of hair gel and removed any lint off his uniform. He then checks his watch and realizes it’s time to leave for his evening shift at Outback Steakhouse.

Stevens currently works part time as a food runner. Just a few months ago, he was a biochemistry major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Towards the end of his sophomore year, he decided to take a gap year after being overwhelmed with financial responsibilities.

“Mentally, there’s a lot going on last year. I kind of feel defeated a little bit not to be dramatic, having to go again and rely on my parents when I’m a full grown adult again, when I was not trying to be a burden," Stevens said.

The 20-year-old lived in a four-bedroom, two-bath apartment at The Highlands. Stevens said even when he chose the cheapest option, rent was still $700 a month.

On top of that, he had to pay for his car insurance, gas, groceries and tuition. He had loans and some scholarships to help pay for his school. Despite making a few thousand dollars per month, Stevens was still financially struggling.

“But food was tough and it’s so expensive. I remember starving sometimes,” Stevens said.

Many Gen Z’s like Stevens are either moving back home with their parents or have never moved out because of costly expenses like rent.

Dr. Jodi Dworkin, a professor at University of Minnesota, said a lot of jobs nowadays don’t pay enough for people to live on their own. By living in a shared space, Gen Z can also contribute to the family expenses.

“So we're just not paying people what we should, and housing prices have skyrocketed in ways that are just unaffordable, and loans, interest rates are ridiculous. So, I mean, I think there's sort of this whole economic perspective,” Dworkin said.

Not even a decade ago, the estimated annual cost of rent was $7,500 for an adult living on their own in Nevada . But that cost has doubled this year .

A recent report by Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies said half of all renters in the US spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utilities.

Rue Jimenez Acosta currently works full time for Goodwill. She makes $17 an hour.

Acosta, 23, was recently diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. By living at home with her mother, she is able to use her paycheck to cover her medical bills and prescriptions.

She had to drop out of college because of her mental illness. She has been having a hard time getting a good paying job since.

“Because knowing that I'm getting older, but still at home with my parents, it does bring up feelings of shame and guilt, because I want to be able to live on my own, but also take care of them at some point in my life,” Acosta said.

She lives with her mother, her sister and her mother’s husband in an apartment. She said her mother wouldn’t be able to afford rent by herself so everyone contributes to paying rent and bills like electricity.

According to Zillow , the average home value in Nevada is almost half a million dollars.

Acosta’s other sister moved to Kansas with her husband in order to afford a house. Acosta said she will probably have to do the same thing if she ever wants a shot at becoming a home owner.

Back at Stevens’ parent’s house, Kai said he plans to keep living at home for now. He wants to save as much money as he can before living on his own again.

“I really try to not be a burden, but I do feel like I am,” Stevens said.

Stevens said having to live with parents as an adult can be difficult especially once you’ve had the taste of independence. But this is a decision many Gen Z’s are forced to take.