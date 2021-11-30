-
Riley Dion is living in Reno with her family, but she’s a freshman at the University of Oregon in Eugene. Like many colleges across the country, her…
The University of Nevada, Reno said it will issue partial refunds to all students who are being asked to move out of the residence halls. Friday's…
In the past decade the U.S. has not seen a substantial decrease in sexual assault among undergraduate college students. Our student contributor Alexandra…
A new resource center at the University of Nevada, Reno, opened its doors for students on campus this week. Our contributor LuizaVieira has more on the…
Dave White, a junior studying special education at the University of Nevada, Reno, has just published his first book. It’s a story for children about…
KUNR is exploring mental health issues among young people in our community. Yesterday, we reported there’s been more demand for counseling at college…