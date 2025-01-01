Kathleen Leslie is a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is a double major in Journalism and Spanish. Her journalism degree focuses on news and broadcasting and she has an interest in a wide variety of topics but hopes to create stories that help people feel a sense of connection within the community.

Her passion for storytelling and local public radio started as a kid when her dad would play NPR and KUNR in her house growing up. As a high school student she was part of KUNR’s Youth Media Program and later in college during Spring 2024 she was part of the Lake Tahoe News Initiative where UNR partnered with KUNR to highlight stories from the Tahoe area which is considered a news desert.

She’s excited to return to KUNR this semester as a general assignment reporter to create stories and learn more about the people and happenings of her community.