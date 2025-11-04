Nevada Humane Society provides food for pets amidst the government shutdown

The Nevada Humane Society stocks a pet pantry that provides free pet food to owners who may need extra help. Melissa Davis, chief philanthropy officer said they work to keep owners from having to give up their dog or cat.

“Last year, we provided 200,000 pounds of pet food to keep pets in loving homes,” she said.

This need has grown since last year. And in the past month the government shutdown has added to the number of people seeking help.

“We have a lot of first time people coming in to get food who may not have ever needed that assistance before,” Davis said.

The Pet Pantry program relies on donations from donors and community members. Davis said they struggle to keep the pantry stocked. She said people always donate dog food, but their number one need is cat food.

Donations are accepted at the Reno location 2825 Longley Ln B, Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby.