Nevada Humane Society provides food for pets amidst the government shutdown

KUNR Public Radio | By Kathleen Leslie
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM PST
A calico cat looking at the camera waits to be adopted. The cat is in a cage.
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
A cat waits to be adopted at the Nevada Humane Society, in Reno, Nevada, on November 14, 2021.

As the government shutdown continues into November, some people are finding it hard to pay for food for their families, including their pets. The Nevada Humane Society is stepping in to help.

The Nevada Humane Society stocks a pet pantry that provides free pet food to owners who may need extra help. Melissa Davis, chief philanthropy officer said they work to keep owners from having to give up their dog or cat.

“Last year, we provided 200,000 pounds of pet food to keep pets in loving homes,” she said.

This need has grown since last year. And in the past month the government shutdown has added to the number of people seeking help.

“We have a lot of first time people coming in to get food who may not have ever needed that assistance before,” Davis said.

The Pet Pantry program relies on donations from donors and community members. Davis said they struggle to keep the pantry stocked. She said people always donate dog food, but their number one need is cat food.

Donations are accepted at the Reno location 2825 Longley Ln B, Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the lobby.
Kathleen Leslie
Kathleen Leslie is a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is a double major in Journalism and Spanish. Her journalism degree focuses on news and broadcasting and she has an interest in a wide variety of topics but hopes to create stories that help people feel a sense of connection within the community.
