Northern Nevada Public Health waiting on CDC approval before providing new COVID-19 vaccine

KUNR Public Radio | By Kathleen Leslie
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:32 PM PDT
Woman looks into camera smiling as she stands in front of a sign that says, "Northern Nevada Public Health Serving Reno, Sparks & Washoe County". She is in a coference room.
Kathleen Leslie
/
KUNR Public Radio
On Sept. 22, 2025, Victoria Nicolson Hornblower, public health nurse supervisor for the immunization program at Northern Nevada Public Health, answers pending questions about the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issued its recommendations on vaccines.

The recommendation stated that individuals can make their own decision on whether or not they wish to receive it, but some confusion lingers.

Anyone six months and older can decide after consulting with a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.

Victoria Nicolson Hornblower, public health nurse supervisor for the immunization program at Northern Nevada Public Health, said they are waiting for the CDC to give final approval on the recommendation. Once that happens, the agency will be able to provide the vaccine.

“Once it’s approved by the CDC, then the state has a contract, then it takes time for them to distribute it out to us, so we can’t even request it yet, so we’re kind of in a holding pattern,” Hornblower said. “We are anticipating having everything ready to go for October 1st.”

In a statement to KUNR, national pharmacy retailer CVS said it's also waiting for final CDC approval to begin giving the vaccine. But CVS added that they can offer the vaccine without a prescription in several states, including Nevada, based on approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recent state regulatory action.

After the original air date of the story, Walgreens, in a statement to KUNR, said it will offer the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines nationwide once the acting CDC director accepts ACIP’s recent recommendations.
Kathleen Leslie
Kathleen Leslie is a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is a double major in Journalism and Spanish. Her journalism degree focuses on news and broadcasting and she has an interest in a wide variety of topics but hopes to create stories that help people feel a sense of connection within the community.
