Northern Nevada Public Health waiting on CDC approval before providing new COVID-19 vaccine

The recommendation stated that individuals can make their own decision on whether or not they wish to receive it, but some confusion lingers.

Anyone six months and older can decide after consulting with a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.

Victoria Nicolson Hornblower, public health nurse supervisor for the immunization program at Northern Nevada Public Health, said they are waiting for the CDC to give final approval on the recommendation. Once that happens, the agency will be able to provide the vaccine.

“Once it’s approved by the CDC, then the state has a contract, then it takes time for them to distribute it out to us, so we can’t even request it yet, so we’re kind of in a holding pattern,” Hornblower said. “We are anticipating having everything ready to go for October 1st.”

In a statement to KUNR, national pharmacy retailer CVS said it's also waiting for final CDC approval to begin giving the vaccine. But CVS added that they can offer the vaccine without a prescription in several states, including Nevada, based on approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recent state regulatory action.

After the original air date of the story, Walgreens, in a statement to KUNR, said it will offer the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines nationwide once the acting CDC director accepts ACIP’s recent recommendations.