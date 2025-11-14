New book highlights how science has shaped policy at Lake Tahoe

Environmental Change in the Lake Tahoe Basin, released by the University of Nevada Press, details how generations of researchers, agencies, and community partners have worked together to protect one of the region’s most iconic natural resources.

The book compiles lessons from long-term environmental studies, emphasizing how collaboration across state lines, local governments, and scientific institutions has guided policy decisions. Its authors include scientists, policymakers, and university faculty who have been closely involved in Tahoe research.

Robert Coats, a research associate at UC Davis and the book’s primary editor, helped lead the project. He said the publication shows how consistent, science-driven engagement can influence real-world outcomes.

“One of the important lessons for me is that a group of dedicated scientists who stick to the science they know but also become involved in policy can really make a difference,” Coats said.

A major theme throughout the book is the ongoing challenge of translating scientific findings into effective policy. Tahoe has long faced environmental threats, from declining water clarity to invasive species and algal blooms, and addressing them requires sustained coordination.

Geoffrey Schladow, associate editor and UC Davis professor emeritus, said that meaningful policy change takes patience and persistence.

“Getting policy, politics, and bureaucracy to truly engage in a problem isn’t something that happens over two or three years,” Schladow said. “It is decadal. It requires generations of scientists and agency staff to keep at it.”

The authors hope the book will inspire similar science-policy partnerships in other regions. All royalties from the publication will be donated to the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Environmental Change in the Lake Tahoe Basin is available from the University of Nevada Press.