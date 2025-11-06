Clean Up The Lake completes Tahoe Deep Dive pilot project

Between February and July, divers from the nonprofit organization Clean Up The Lake explored sections of the lakebed between 35 and 55 feet deep, areas that have rarely been reached during previous cleanup efforts.

Using Diver Propulsion Vehicles and Nitrox, specialized equipment that allows for deeper and longer dives, volunteers covered more than six miles of lakebed and nearly five miles of shoreline in Placer County.

Their efforts removed almost 2,000 pounds of litter, ranging from glass bottles to metal and plastic debris, most linked to boating and recreation.

Researchers estimate that if these trash levels are consistent across the entire lake, there could be more than 29,000 pounds of litter still resting below Tahoe’s waters.

Divers found no new invasive species beyond those already known in the area.

The project also emphasized education and community engagement. Hundreds of local students learned about the effects of underwater pollution and even transformed recovered materials into art, including a sculpture titled “Trashcade.”

Clean Up The Lake says the data from this pilot project will help guide future cleanup efforts.

