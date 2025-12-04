Northern Nevada International Center reimagines a more resilient future after a year of turmoil

Earlier this year, the Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC) faced big delays when it came to federal funding, as well as changes to national rules for refugee resettlement. The uncertainty forced the organization to make major cuts, but things have now started to turn around.

“This really has been a huge realization for us that being 90% federally funded is not a great idea,” executive director Carina Black said.

After several months of waiting, the center’s refugee resettlement program is now fully funded through September 2026. With this support, the organization can begin rehiring staff. In January, the team shrank from 62 employees to about 25 when funding was unclear.

The center also had to end several cultural exchange programs, including the Mandela Washington Fellowship and the Young Southeast Asian Leadership Initiative. Black said the federal government decided these programs no longer fit its priorities.

Now, the center is preparing to welcome new refugees as part of a federal plan to resettle 7,500 white South Africans across the country. The first families are expected to arrive in Northern Nevada in December.

Black said that despite the challenges, the center’s mission feels renewed.

“This has really been re-energizing us in terms of thinking about what creative ways we can use our expertise and our international connections to continue the work we have done well over a couple of decades,” she said.

In the coming year, the center plans to open an immigration clinic, expand English classes, and seek more private and international funding. It also hopes to launch leadership programs abroad and open a Washington, D.C., office to strengthen global partnerships.

