2022 Elections: Sparks Mayoral Candidate Surveys on the Environment

Earlier this year, KUNR Public Radio launched a survey asking community members to share topics or issues they would like to hear about from candidates running in Nevada’s 2022 elections. Many community members voiced concern about climate change and wanted to know how their local politicians would respond to environmental issues. With additional environmental questions collected from a group of University of Nevada, Reno students majoring in a variety of fields, KUNR created a questionnaire for candidates running for nine races in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.

This election cycle, there are two candidates running in Sparks’ mayoral race. Municipal races in Nevada are nonpartisan:



Christine “Chris” Garvey

Ed Lawson (Incumbent)

Editor’s notes: Candidates have been listed in alphabetical order by last name. We have provided candidates’ responses to our questionnaire, and each answer had a limit of 1,000 characters, with the exception of a yes or no question. Responses have not been edited for spelling, punctuation or grammar. Candidates’ answers have been fact-checked, and editor’s notes have been provided as needed. Editor’s notes were also added to provide additional context.

Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire after being reached out to multiple times; however, we will post their responses if they become available. Candidates were also asked to submit a headshot, and these photos were included upon availability.

Christine “Chris” Garvey

KUNR reached out to this candidate several times, and they acknowledged the questionnaire over the phone but did not submit responses. We will update this web post with the candidate’s questionnaire responses if they become available.

Ed Lawson

Courtesy of Ed Lawson / Ed Lawson, an incumbent seeking re-election for Sparks mayor.

When our region experiences poor air quality from wildfire smoke and high temperatures, how would you assist our community’s more vulnerable populations, including unsheltered individuals and outdoor workers? (We would like to hear your local mitigation ideas.)

We provide cooling shelters at the library and the senior center.

Editor’s note: According to a spokesperson for Washoe County, the senior centers are open as shelters from heat and smoke. Libraries are also public spaces that can be used as a respite from extreme heat, cold, and wildfire smoke.

How will you help ensure that we have enough drinking water for the increasing population of Reno, Sparks and Washoe County? And more broadly, what would you do to improve water management and sustainability in our region?

We have plenty of water for the next 20 years, however we have to continually look for water saving methods and ways to reuse water.

Editor’s note: The Truckee Meadows Water Authority Water Resource Plan lays out how water will be made available over the next 20 years. The plan states that population growth, drought, and wildfires could negatively impact the region’s water supply in this timeframe.

Do you believe that human-caused climate change is real? (Yes or no response only.)

Yes.

What other environmental issues would you like to address for your constituency, and how?

Building a road between La Posada and USA Pkwy to alleviate the pressure on I-80 caused by the 35 thousand commuters going to work in Storey County.

Learn more about Ed Lawson at Edlawson.net .

