2022 Elections: Reno City Council Ward 4 Candidate Surveys on the Environment

Earlier this year, KUNR Public Radio launched a survey asking community members to share topics or issues they would like to hear about from candidates running in Nevada’s 2022 elections. Many community members voiced concern about climate change and wanted to know how their local politicians would respond to environmental issues. With additional environmental questions collected from a group of University of Nevada, Reno students majoring in a variety of fields, KUNR created a questionnaire for candidates running for nine races in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.

This election cycle, there are two candidates running for the Reno City Council seat in Ward 4. Municipal races in Nevada are nonpartisan:



Meghan Ebert

Bonnie Weber (Incumbent)

Editor’s notes: Candidates have been listed in alphabetical order by last name. We have provided candidates’ responses to our questionnaire, and each answer had a limit of 1,000 characters, with the exception of a yes or no question. Responses have not been edited for spelling, punctuation or grammar. Candidates’ answers have been fact-checked, and editor’s notes have been provided as needed. Editor’s notes were also added to provide additional context.

Some candidates did not respond to the questionnaire after being reached out to multiple times; however, we will post their responses if they become available. Candidates were also asked to submit a headshot, and these photos were included upon availability.

Meghan Ebert

When our region experiences poor air quality from wildfire smoke and high temperatures, how would you assist our community’s more vulnerable populations, including unsheltered individuals and outdoor workers? (We would like to hear your local mitigation ideas.)

Find ways to provide N95 masks to unsheltered residents and outdoor workers.

Editor’s note: Research by the Colorado State University Department of Mechanical Engineering demonstrates N95 masks greatly reduce exposure to particles found in smoke, which can increase respiratory problems.

How will you help ensure that we have enough drinking water for the increasing population of Reno, Sparks and Washoe County? And more broadly, what would you do to improve water management and sustainability in our region?

I will work with Truckee Meadows Water Authority and other experts in this field to look for new and better processes for water reclamation and implement those processes whenever possible.

Editor’s note: You can learn more about the Truckee Meadows Water Authority here .

Do you believe that human-caused climate change is real? (Yes or no response only.)

Yes.

What other environmental issues would you like to address for your constituency, and how?

Increased wildfires are a concern I have regarding the safety of my constituency. I would like to work with city, county, and federal agencies to help with vegetation clearance, fuel breaks in strategic locations, and modification of vegetation adjacent to roads to help reduce the risk of a large wildfires in Ward 4, and the rest of Reno.

Editor’s note: Climate Central data demonstrates an increase in fire weather across the west since 1973.

Learn more about Meghan Ebert at meghan4reno.com .

Bonnie Weber

When our region experiences poor air quality from wildfire smoke and high temperatures, how would you assist our community’s more vulnerable populations, including unsheltered individuals and outdoor workers? (We would like to hear your local mitigation ideas.)

By following the Washoe County Health Department’s guidelines and directives.

Editor’s note: You can visit the Washoe County Health Department’s website for wildfire smoke safety information.

How will you help ensure that we have enough drinking water for the increasing population of Reno, Sparks and Washoe County? And more broadly, what would you do to improve water management and sustainability in our region?

Reno is part of OneWater Nevada working to provide a sustainable water supply for the next 50 years. In 2023, we begin building a $116 million project in Stead to recycle 2 million gallons of category A+ water each day.

Editor’s notes: You can learn more about OneWater Nevada here . The OneWater Nevada final report states that the Reno-Stead Water Reclamation Facility is designed to treat an average annual daily flow of 2.0 million gallons per day.

Category A+ water is reclaimed water that meets treatment requirements for reuse as potable water.

For context, project costs are available in the presentation attached to this Reno City Council presentation meeting .

Do you believe that human-caused climate change is real? (Yes or no response only.)

On the above question regarding climate change - the Reno City Council is a policy making body. We make policy based on facts not beliefs.

Editor’s notes: In a follow-up text message to a KUNR reporter explaining her answer to this question, Weber also said, “The question of human caused global climate change remains unsettled in scientific circles.”

Research by Cornell University shows that more than 99.9% of scientific papers sampled in their expansive survey agree that climate change is real and human-derived.

What other environmental issues would you like to address for your constituency, and how?

N/A

Learn more about Bonnie Weber at BonnieforReno.com .

