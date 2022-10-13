Breaking down Nevada Question 1 on equal rights

On the Nevada ballot this year, voters will be asked about whether or not the Equal Rights Amendment in the Nevada Constitution should include more protections.

What is Question 1 on the 2022 ballot?

Question 1 proposes an amendment that would guarantee equal rights regardless of “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin” if approved by voters. At the moment, the Nevada Constitution does not include this language.

How does it differ from the current constitutional language?

Nevada ratified an Equal Rights Amendment in 2017, but it only aimed to protect against discrimination based on sex. Voting “Yes” would protect against other forms of discrimination.

Escenthio Marigny, Jr., a coordinator of public humanities in the Department of Gender, Race, and Identity at the University of Nevada, Reno, says making the amendment more inclusive would benefit minority groups.

“The point of, I think, having this would ensure that people have recourse to fight back against any form of discrimination they may receive based on their identity,” said Marigny.

What do supporters think of Question 1?

Marigny says this proposal has been a longtime coming.

“I mean, it’s bare minimum to acknowledge that people and communities and identities that have been disadvantaged historically might need some at least legal recognition and protection at the start, right? To be able to push back against that in that realm,” said Marigny.

Who opposes Question 1?

Currently, there are three conservative advocacy organizations that oppose Question 1, according to testimonies filed to an assembly elections committee: Alliance Defending Freedom , Nevada Families for Freedom , and Pro-Life League of Nevada . A main argument the opponents cite is that Question 1 would restrict religious liberty.

How do voters feel about Question 1 overall?

According to a poll conducted by The Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, roughly 72 percent of those who participated would be in support of adding this new language to the Nevada Constitution.

The language was passed by the Nevada Legislature last session and only needs to be approved by voters once to be added to the state constitution.