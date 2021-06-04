© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
Headshot of Nick Stewart. He is looking toward the camera while standing outside.

Nick Stewart

Student Reporter

Nick Stewart is a student reporter for KUNR. He is a senior in high school and attends the Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology in Reno. He contributed through the KUNR Youth Media program in the spring of 2021, and he covered the 2021 Northern Nevada Pride parade and festival. After high school, he hopes to obtain a bachelor’s degree in journalism through the Reynolds School of Journalism at UNR.

Outside of KUNR, Nick enjoys photography, baking, and listening to music.

Load More