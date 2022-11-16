© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
View KUNR’s 2022 election coverage for updates and results in Nevada.
Politics and Policy
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2022 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2022 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2022 elections

First-time candidate Ebert narrowly defeats incumbent Weber for Reno City Council Ward 4

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 16, 2022 at 10:35 AM PST
The exterior of a black building with white letters read, “Reno City Hall.” There are glass doors that are reflecting trees.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

In the race for Reno City Council Ward 4, newcomer Meghan Ebert has claimed victory after narrowly defeating incumbent Bonnie Weber, according to preliminary results. Ebert will join incumbent Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and Ward 2 Councilmember Naomi Duerr, who both won re-election, on the Reno City Council, which is made up of six council members and a mayor to make policy decisions, set priorities, and approve the city’s budget.

Ward 4 covers the North Valleys area. First-time candidate Ebert beat incumbent Weber by less than 200 votes. Weber was elected in 2018 and had represented the same region on the Washoe County Commission for three four-year terms before that. Ebert has experience as a benefits programs analyst, and she’s a critic of the local government’s handling of the flooding at Swan Lake and the construction of industrial buildings like warehouses near residential areas in North Valleys. She’s called for better traffic infrastructure, grocery stores, and other amenities to keep up with growth in the North Valleys areas.

For KUNR’s environmental survey, incumbent Weber was the only candidate who didn’t answer “yes” that she believes that human-caused climate change is real; however, more than 99.9% of scientific papers sampled by Cornell University agree that climate change is real and human-derived. For solutions, Ebert wants to increase efforts to clear flammable debris and vegetation to reduce wildfire risk in North Valleys.

Ward 2 represents the area south of West Moana Lane between Skyline Boulevard and South Virginia Street and includes most of South Reno. Incumbent Duerr will serve a third and final term, beating Jay Kenny, a first-time candidate and owner of Doughboys Donuts in Reno. Duerr has a background in geology and has served as the Nevada state water planner, and she also owns a small business that does mineral prospecting and consulting. Naomi has touted her efforts in approving affordable housing projects in South Reno, spearheading the construction of a geothermal and solar-powered aquatics facility, and founding the program ReLeaf Reno to plant trees in the city.

Incumbent Mayor Schieve will serve a third and final term, beating vocal critic and businessman Eddie Lorton. This is the second time the candidates have faced each other. Schieve started as the at-large city council member in 2012. She has been criticized for being overly supportive of developers over residents and for applauding the razing of motels as the region experiences a housing shortage. Schieve was the first elected official in Nevada to order business closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, 2020. Schieve’s top priorities include addressing mental health, diversifying the economy, and community policing. For KUNR’s environmental survey, she said she’s a huge proponent of more bike lanes. Approximately 40 miles of bike lanes have been added, primarily on regional roads, since Schieve took office as mayor in 2014.

Schieve, Duerr, and Ebert will join two newcomers to Reno City Council who weren’t elected but instead appointed after the back-to-back resignation of two council members this fall.

Tags
Politics and Policy Reno City CouncilReno Mayor
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Related Content