Reno City Council to appoint the Ward 3 representative after arguments over democracy

The council had two options: either move forward with a special election or an appointment process for the sake of time. They faced the same choice last month following another member’s departure – and came to an identical conclusion .

Councilmember Jenny Brekhus, who is usually an outlier when the council votes, was the only one in opposition.

“I’m at the point where I’m thinking that there’s going to be no perfect time for people who are so dug into appointments to want to vote for elections, and that’s fine,” Brekhus said. “You can still believe in the elections, but just not in this instance, and want the power of appointment. But I think it’s really wrong, and I think it’s disenfranchising.”

Council members argued about what decision would be more democratic. At-large member Devon Reese, who was appointed in 2019 , said other positions have been filled this way, like Nevada’s current lieutenant governor .

“The idea that somehow it’s less democratic, I think, is anathema to me. It’s one of the processes and policies of democracies to fill vacancies in a certain way,” Reese said. “It’s not to say that we cannot do something different, but that it’s anti-democratic, I bristle at that thought.”

During Thursday’s meeting , the interim Registrar of Voters for Washoe County said it would be too confusing to hold a special election during the midterms, so it couldn’t take place until late March. Several council members also argued that winter isn’t a good time to campaign.