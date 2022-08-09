KUNR Today: Truckee teen missing after party in Tahoe, Reno Councilmember Neoma Jardon resigns

Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area

By The Associated Press

Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 minors and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said. Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office says the teen's disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car.

Reno City Councilmember Neoma Jardon resigns

By Danna O’Connor

Reno City Council Member Neoma Jardon resigned Monday. Jardon will take a job as the executive director of the Downtown Reno Partnership, a business improvement district made up of 1,500 downtown property owners.

Jardon served on the Reno City Council for 10 years, representing Ward 5. Jardon's last day will be Wednesday. The city will call a special meeting to discuss how to fill the vacancy.

Washoe County Health District pushing awareness amid newest monkeypox cases

By Lucretia Cunningham

With two new cases announced Friday, monkeypox cases in Washoe County are up to three. Now, the health district is focused on community awareness. The new cases came the day after the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency. While the risk to the general public remains low, the Washoe County Health District wants people to understand that the disease can affect anyone.

Michelle Wagner is the director of Clinical Services at Northern Nevada HOPES and said there are concerns people with symptoms won’t report them if there’s misinformation.

“I really don’t want the message to be that this is something that strictly affects the LGBTQI community, and can affect everyone,” Wagner said. “Everyone that does have signs and symptoms can get treated and can get tested.”

Wagner added that this is a great time to remember hand washing and social distancing. Monkeypox spreads by having prolonged, physical contact with a person who is infected. There is a vaccine for monkeypox. With only enough for about 150 people, officials at the health district said they’re ready to implement pandemic-era vaccination practices, should the time come.

Nevada ranks close to last for child wellbeing

By Emma Gibson, Mountain West News Bureau

A new analysis shows that states around our region have varying degrees of success when it comes to children’s well-being. Data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation looks at everything including child poverty, high school graduation rates and teen birth rates to establish child well-being across the country.

New Mexico ranked last for overall well-being, but Amber Wallin with New Mexico Voices for Children said it’s complicated, especially since the data looks from 2016 to 2020.

“I think while a lot of our states in the Mountain West have been making progress across a number of different indicators, which we don’t want to lose sight of, that is very important, but COVID set us all back a bit,” Wallin said.

She added that the data doesn’t account for recent local policy changes that supported children, like state tax credits. Nevada was also at the bottom of the list at 47. However, Utah ranked fourth in the country for child well-being.

Carson City School District opens expanded Eagle Valley Middle School

By Jose Davila IV

The Carson City School District has officially opened the expanded Eagle Valley Middle School – one of the district’s two middle schools. The expansion project resulted in 12 new classrooms and two STEM labs. The district also built additional office and workroom space, restrooms, storage and outdoor learning areas. The $14 million project took 13 months to complete before wrapping up last week.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Douglas County MOST team expands work to 4 days a week

By Gustavo Sagrero

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has expanded the number of days their joint law enforcement and mental health team called MOST will work. The Mobile Outreach Safety Team will now work four days a week, up from two previously, addressing people who might need a connection to social services or mental health assistance. For more information, contact Douglas County’s non-emergency dispatch at (775) 782-5126.