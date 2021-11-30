Washoe County Health District

-
KUNR Today: Evacuation Orders Reduced In South Lake Tahoe, Forest Closures Dampen Outdoor ActivitiesHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.Caldor Fire Evacuation Orders Reduced In South Lake TahoeBy KUNR StaffCAL FIRE…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.First Day Back At School For More Than 60,000 WCSD StudentsBy Lucia…
-
Read in English. Recientemente, la emisora de radio pública KUNR, en asociación con Noticiero Móvil, organizó una charla virtual por Facebook para…
-
Lee en español. With Northern Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout evolving every day, KUNR recently put on a Facebook Live event to address community…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.Downward Trend Appears In Nevada’s New COVID Case CountBy Paul BogerHealth…
-
The much anticipated first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Washoe County Tuesday morning. KUNR's Lucia Starbuck was there when the…
-
Nevada officials reported a little over 3,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday. As Nevada sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, contact tracers are struggling to keep…
-
Nevada could be receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as mid-December.The vaccine will be distributed in a tiered approach. Who’s in that first group?…
-
In Washoe, over 250 residents have died due to COVID-19. And 65 of those deaths were reported in the last 30 days. That accounts for a quarter of all…
-
Limiting social gatherings has been challenging as COVID fatigue and social isolation set in during the pandemic. As KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck reports, public…