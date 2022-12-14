Respiratory infections on the rise in Washoe County, RSV cases surpass last season’s total

More than 1,200 cases of RSV have been reported since the beginning of October. That’s more than the total number of cases seen during last season, which typically occurs from October to May. Symptoms can include decreased appetite, fever and wheezing.

Populations most at risk are those under 6 months of age, particularly babies born prematurely, and older adults, especially those with chronic diseases. Cases of the flu and COVID-19 are also going up in Washoe County.