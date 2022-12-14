© 2022 KUNR
Public Health

Respiratory infections on the rise in Washoe County, RSV cases surpass last season’s total

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published December 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM PST
A blue sign with a red vertical stripe on its side reads in white letters, “Washoe County Administration,” with an arrow that points to the right and reads, “Health District Building.” The sign is outdoors, with a fence and greenery behind it.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Respiratory infections continue to rise in Washoe County — including the respiratory syncytial virus known as RSV.

More than 1,200 cases of RSV have been reported since the beginning of October. That’s more than the total number of cases seen during last season, which typically occurs from October to May. Symptoms can include decreased appetite, fever and wheezing.

Populations most at risk are those under 6 months of age, particularly babies born prematurely, and older adults, especially those with chronic diseases. Cases of the flu and COVID-19 are also going up in Washoe County.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
