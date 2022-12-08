Washoe County surpasses 1,000 cases of RSV over last two months

That’s almost more than the total cases seen during the last season, which takes place from October to May. Pediatric hospital bed availability has been at or near capacity across the state every day this season, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

Symptoms can include a decrease in appetite, fever and wheezing. Populations most at risk are those under 6 months of age, particularly babies born prematurely, and older adults, especially those with chronic diseases. RSV can also lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Health officials advise avoiding close contact with sick people and limiting time spent in childcare centers. Parents are asked to seek medical attention immediately if a child is experiencing severe respiratory symptoms.