Public Health

Washoe County surpasses 1,000 cases of RSV over last two months

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published December 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM PST
A close-up of a blue sign with a red vertical stripe on its side reads in white letters, “Washoe County Administration,” with an arrow that points to the right and reads, “Health District.” The sign is outdoors, with leaves out of focus behind it.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

The Washoe County Health District is reporting more than 1,000 cases of the respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, since the beginning of October.

That’s almost more than the total cases seen during the last season, which takes place from October to May. Pediatric hospital bed availability has been at or near capacity across the state every day this season, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

Symptoms can include a decrease in appetite, fever and wheezing. Populations most at risk are those under 6 months of age, particularly babies born prematurely, and older adults, especially those with chronic diseases. RSV can also lead to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Health officials advise avoiding close contact with sick people and limiting time spent in childcare centers. Parents are asked to seek medical attention immediately if a child is experiencing severe respiratory symptoms.

Public Health Washoe County Health DistrictRSV
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
