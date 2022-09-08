© 2022 KUNR
Public Health

Updated COVID-19 booster now available in Washoe County

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published September 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM PDT
A closeup of a pharmacist filling a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

The updated COVID-19 vaccine booster for common omicron variants is available starting Thursday, Sept. 8, in Washoe County.

The vaccine helps protect against the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variants, and Washoe County Health District Communications Manager Scott Oxarart says that the community can find the vaccine in several places.

“There’s a lot of availability; it’s not just the health district. Also, Community Health Alliance has appointments to start giving out the bivalent booster, as well as most of the pharmacies in town, so there are options to get it, and we recommend that people do so.”

The Washoe County Health District will offer the Pfizer vaccine on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at its main clinic, as well as Moderna on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The updated booster was authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Individuals aged 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer bivalent vaccine. Meanwhile, the Moderna bivalent vaccine is offered to individuals 18 years and older.

For more information or to make an appointment, call the Washoe County Health District at (775) 328-2427 or visit covid19washoe.com.

Tags

Public Health COVID-19 VaccineOmicron VariantNevadaCoronavirus In NevadaWashoe County Health District
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in August 2022 as a part-time reporter and bilingual editor. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
See stories by Maria Palma
