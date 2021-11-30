-
KUNR, Noticiero Móvil and This Is Reno have won a national Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The award is for…
KUNR Today: Washoe Co. Reports First Delta Variant Death, Vegas Casino Fined For COVID-19 ViolationsHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 2, 2021.Washoe County Reports First COVID-19 Delta Variant DeathBy Lucia StarbuckWashoe…
We often hear about efforts to support and conserve rare species, like the spotted owl or Joshua trees. But new findings argue that some very ordinary plants and animals deserve our attention, too.
How far has America come in enacting meaningful police reform since George Floyd’s murder nearly one year ago? That question faces renewed scrutiny with the rare verdict against ex-police officer Derek Chauvin. Nearly 1,000 miles from Minnesota, criminal justice experts say Colorado has set a bold example for the entire nation when it comes to impactful police reform.
The Indian Child Welfare Act still stands, with some of its key provisions weakened by a sharply divided U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals this month....
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 20, 2021 Kate Concannon, Mountain West News Bureau Managing Editor: 425-765-4805 kateconcannon@boisestate.edu BOISE, IDAHO...
The recent arrival of the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is an important landmark in the fight against the pandemic; however, the Pfizer vaccine isn’t the…
PMJA, Public Media Journalists Association, has named Kate Concannon it’s 2020 Editor of the Year. PMJA is a leading industry group for public media...
Electric, dockless scooters are showing up across the region, especially in bigger cities like Denver and Salt Lake City. But a new study suggests they...
Zebra and quagga mussels can devastate an ecosystem, and Yellowstone National Park is doing everything it can to keep them out. Most recently, that...