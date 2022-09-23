Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado becomes second to resign

Delgado represents Ward 3, which covers east Reno from Veterans Parkway to the southern edge of North Valleys. He’s also the head of Community Health Alliance, a health care provider in Northern Nevada. Delgado said the clinic has grown.

“It’s no longer possible for me to be a dad, serve as CEO, and also represent Ward 3,” Delgado said in a written statement.

Former council member Neoma Jardon resigned last month. A majority of council members voted to appoint planning commissioner Kathleen Taylor to fill her seat, because they said there wasn't enough time to add her to the midterm ballot. They decided against a special election, because of cost and the time it would take to organize.

The council will meet on Thursday, Sept. 29 to determine whether to appoint Delgado's replacement or hold a special election.