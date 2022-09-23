© 2022 KUNR
Politics and Policy

Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado becomes second to resign

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published September 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM PDT
Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado has resigned halfway through his third term in office. He’s the second elected official to leave the council in just over a month.

Delgado represents Ward 3, which covers east Reno from Veterans Parkway to the southern edge of North Valleys. He’s also the head of Community Health Alliance, a health care provider in Northern Nevada. Delgado said the clinic has grown.

“It’s no longer possible for me to be a dad, serve as CEO, and also represent Ward 3,” Delgado said in a written statement.

Former council member Neoma Jardon resigned last month. A majority of council members voted to appoint planning commissioner Kathleen Taylor to fill her seat, because they said there wasn't enough time to add her to the midterm ballot. They decided against a special election, because of cost and the time it would take to organize.

The council will meet on Thursday, Sept. 29 to determine whether to appoint Delgado's replacement or hold a special election.

