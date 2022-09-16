Lombardo says abortion ‘doesn't need to be in politics’ at campaign rally in Reno

People packed into a room at the Nevada Trucking Association in South Reno.

Lombardo called for more funding for the Read by Grade 3 program. A 2019 law made it so third-graders are no longer held back if they can’t read at grade level. The sheriff also wants to diversify the economy through more IT and manufacturing jobs.

When asked if he would support a national ban on abortions, Lombardo said he would uphold the Nevada constitution, which guarantees access to an abortion up to 24 weeks.

“It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Lombardo said. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”

A growing number of Republicans in Nevada and across the U.S are shying away from the divisive topic as the midterm election approaches. Meanwhile, Nevada Democrats are keeping the issue as part of their main platform.

Lombardo was joined in Reno by Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin; retired U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, who lost to Adam Laxalt during the Nevada primary in June; Nevada State Senator Heidi Gansert; and Colleen Westlake, a Washoe County School Board candidate for District B.