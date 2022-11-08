© 2022 KUNR
Politics and Policy
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2022 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2022 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2022 elections

2022 Nevada General Election: Live Blog

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff
Published November 8, 2022 at 7:00 AM PST
Illustration with the KUNR logo and text that says, “2022 Election Blog.” There is a Nevada-shaped icon to the right of the copy, as well as a gradient in the background transitioning from red to blue.
Crystal Willis
/
KUNR Public Radio

The 2022 general election is Tuesday, November 8, and polling locations can be found on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website. This live blog is a space for Nevada-based updates throughout Election Day from KUNR reporters on the ground in Northern Nevada, as well as results as they become available.

As seen during the 2022 primary election, final results may not be available for some races on election night, and results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received. This blog will continue to be updated after Election Day.

Below are available resources from the KUNR newsroom and around the state to provide additional context on Election Day:

Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR y recursos en español.

Follow KUNR staff on Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 | 7:00 a.m. PT
By KUNR Staff

It’s Election Day in the Silver State, and polling locations can be found on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

Several KUNR reporters will be visiting polling sites in Northern Nevada. Browse the feed below or click here to view Tweets from KUNR staff.

