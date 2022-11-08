2022 Nevada General Election: Live Blog
The 2022 general election is Tuesday, November 8, and polling locations can be found on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website. This live blog is a space for Nevada-based updates throughout Election Day from KUNR reporters on the ground in Northern Nevada, as well as results as they become available.
As seen during the 2022 primary election, final results may not be available for some races on election night, and results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received. This blog will continue to be updated after Election Day.
Below are available resources from the KUNR newsroom and around the state to provide additional context on Election Day:
- View KUNR’s 2022 election coverage, including stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners.
- View KUNR’s candidate surveys on the environment with responses from several races in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County.
- View KUNR’s coverage of ballot question initiatives
- Visit The Nevada Independent’s website, a media partner of KUNR, for a comprehensive voter guide on Nevada’s elections, available in English and Spanish.
- KUNR has partnered with America Amplified to answer community questions about how to participate in the midterm elections. View frequently asked questions in Nevada.
- View the status of your mail-in ballot in Washoe County.
- Visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s website for statewide ballot tracking.
Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR y recursos en español.
Follow KUNR staff on Election Day
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 | 7:00 a.m. PT
By KUNR Staff
It’s Election Day in the Silver State, and polling locations can be found on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.
Several KUNR reporters will be visiting polling sites in Northern Nevada. Browse the feed below or click here to view Tweets from KUNR staff.