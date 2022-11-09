More than 100,000 mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in Washoe and Clark counties

Clark County received just under 57,000 mail-in ballots on Tuesday. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and are accepted through Saturday. Joe Gloria, the county’s top election official, said he’s comfortable with how the process is going so far.

“According to what the deadlines are, we’re on schedule. And we won’t not finish,” Gloria said.

Nearly 10,000 ballots haven’t been counted because they require signature curing, and voters have until Monday to address issues with their signatures. As of Wednesday, less than half have been cured, and election workers and partisan groups like Nevada Democratic Victory are scrambling to contact voters .

Washoe County’s interim registrar of voters, Jamie Rodriguez, said the office will be open on Veterans Day and over the weekend for voters who need to cure their ballots. The county has received roughly 60,000 mail-in ballots so far , but there are several hundred ballots unable to be counted due to issues like wrong colored ink or people receiving two ballots after making a change to their registration.

“Our message to the public is that we are working on it. Please be patient. It does take time,” Rodriguez said. “We want to make sure that we’re doing it right. We don’t want to do it fast; we want to do it right.”

Rodriguez said there’s technology that could make the process faster, but it would require increased funding.

Both major parties are encouraging Nevadans to “hang in there.” Representatives from the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the state Republican party issued a joint statement to media late on election night calling for transparency and more information about the mail-in ballots. Democrats, like incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak, said, “We knew this was going to be a close election,” and he urged supporters to remain patient .

Many races haven’t been called because the remaining ballots could sway the outcome; however, the Associated Press called the race for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District early Wednesday morning for Republican incumbent Mark Amodei.