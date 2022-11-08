© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s Election Day! View KUNR’s 2022 election coverage for live updates, stories and resources in Nevada.
Politics and Policy
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2022 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2022 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2022 elections

2022 Nevada General Election Results: Federal and Statewide Races

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff,
The Associated Press
Published November 8, 2022 at 7:20 AM PST
Illustration with the KUNR logo and text that says, “2022 Nevada general election federal and statewide results.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, sticker roll and ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada state-shaped icon is visible on the box.
Crystal Willis
/
KUNR Public Radio

Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polling locations can be viewed on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, or you can enter your address into this Google widget to find your nearest polling location.

Preliminary results will be displayed when available, and similar to the 2022 primary election, those results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received.

Below is a breakdown of the most up-to-date federal and statewide results in Nevada, as reported by the Associated Press.

Directory


Federal

State of Nevada

Nevada Supreme Court

Additional races, resources

    Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR y recursos en español.

    U.S. Senate

    U.S. House

    Use the drop-down menu below to toggle between districts.

    Governor

    Lieutenant Governor

    Attorney General

    Secretary of State

    Controller

    Treasurer

    Nevada Supreme Court, Seat A

    Nevada Supreme Court, Seat E

    Tags
    Politics and Policy election 2022
    Related Content