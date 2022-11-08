2022 Nevada General Election Results: Federal and Statewide Races

Nevada’s general election is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polling locations can be viewed on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website, or you can enter your address into this Google widget to find your nearest polling location.

Preliminary results will be displayed when available, and similar to the 2022 primary election, those results can continue to change over the coming days as mail-in ballots are received.

Below is a breakdown of the most up-to-date federal and statewide results in Nevada, as reported by the Associated Press.

Vea las noticias más recientes de KUNR y recursos en español.

